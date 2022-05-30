(Undated) -- More discussion on Page County's jail situation, and more information on a major wind turbine project is expected in the Week Ahead.
Page County's Board of Supervisors meet Tuesday morning at 8:30 at the county courthouse's Page Room. At that meeting, the supervisors are expected to discuss and/or approve a study examining the impact of closing the county jail. Recently, the supervisors tabled action on the next phase of a proposed jail project, which would include the schematic design and site selection. Officials with the Samuels Group--a consulting firm working with the county on the project--proposed several options for the county based on the findings from an ongoing initial study. Those options range from a $9.4 million stand-alone jail to a shared space with a jail, sheriff's department and the Clarinda Police Department at an estimated cost of up to $17.2 million. Greg Wilde is a business development manager with the Samuels Group. Wilde recently told the supervisors the county must also factor in its current facility if it waits.
"The reality is that the jail is not going to improve as time marches along by itself," said Wilde. "That's the flip side. There is a cost to doing nothing. That cost is potentially higher interest rates, potentially inflated building material costs as you move down the path."
Board members recently asked the Samuels Group to divide the next phase of the project, and want the company to study the cost to the county if the state closes the current jail. Supervisor Chuck Morris says he wants to continue progress on a jail project to show state officials that they are working on the issue.
"He didn't come right out and say it, but if you look at those notes pretty closely, I think that we are coming to a time that our days are numbered in the option that we have of building a jail," said Morris. "I could be wrong, but I get the hint in talking with the inspector that if we're moving forward, there's more tolerance. I worry a little bit about stopping right this minute and what that does."
Also at that meeting, the supervisors are expected to act on a 28-E agreement between the board, the county's emergency management commission and the Page County Sheriff's Office for restructuring management of EMA and dispatch services. Also on the agenda--an update from Invenergy officials on the Shenandoah Hills wind energy project. Those same officials are scheduled to give a similar update to the Fremont County Board of Supervisors during its weekly meeting Wednesday morning at 9 at the courthouse board room.
Other meetings this week include the Mills County Board of Supervisors Tuesday morning at 8. Among agenda items is discussion with KPE Consulting Engineers, Incorporated regarding architectural services for remodeling the courthouse restrooms. Also, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors meet Tuesday morning at 8:30.