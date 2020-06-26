(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Iowa Education Foundation has its first executive director.
Jamie Burdorf was named the part-time director of the nonprofit organization, which solicits donations to build financial support for the Shenandoah School District. A part-time preschool teacher at Turnbull Child Development Center, Burdorf is also a part-time editor of a weekly newspaper in State Center, where her family lived previously. Burdorf tells KMA News she became interested in the director's position based on past involvement with SIEF activities.
"I had actually helped them previously," said Burdorf. "In 2019, they had asked my assistance in doing the very first 5-K over the Memorial Day weekend. Then, for graduation, I also had assisted them in making all the graduation banners that were hung up down by the football field. So, I kind of had experience in working with group of people. It's just a really, really impressive set of people that are on that board."
Backed by the foundation's 11-member board, Burdorf will oversee the organization's various fundraising campaigns.Those include SIEF's family challenge campaign, with the goal of recruiting 25 families to donate $1,000 per year over a 10-year period.
"I know we have 18 families currently signed up for that fundraiser," said Burdorf. "So, they would really like to get seven more by the end of 2020. And also, the $100 club--I think that's something you'll see a big push for in the coming months."
In its five years of existence, the foundation has raised nearly $600,000 through various campaigns to build an endowment for Shenandoah schools, provide grants to teachers for extra educational resources and opportunities for students, and provide scholarships for SHS graduates entering college or vocational training. Burdorf says the foundation will be a key player in the district's future.
"The Shenandoah foundation," she said, "what they do is they really enhance the education that they're already getting, and they kind of help a little bit, because, as you know, there's not always a surplus of money in school districts. So, they really are just trying to enhance the educational experience, both for the teachers and the students here in the community."
Burdorf will also work to involve alumni and other residents in contributing to the foundation.
"I am the one person who doesn't have ties," she said, "and that I haven't graduated from there, and that I haven't had family here. But, you know what, we're going on our fourth year here in Shenandoah, and our family has just absolutely fallen in love with this community. So, I'm going to definitely have the board help me, kind of guide me in that aspect, as far as reaching out to alumni, and continuing to build relationships with alumni both here in town, and those alumni who have kind of moved elsewhere."
Burdorf, husband Aaron and their four children have lived in Shenandoah since 2017. Aaron Burdorf has served the past three years as Shenandoah High's activities director. He becomes the district's K-8 principal July 1st. Aaron also serves as the high school's head softball coach. More on the Shenandoah Iowa Education Foundation is available from the organization's website.