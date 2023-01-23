(Omaha) -- With the new year well underway, a key indicator shows a brighter economic picture for KMAland's rural economy.
After six months of below growth neutral readings, Creighton University's Rural Mainstreet Index for January shows the region's overall economic reading rose above the growth neutral threshold for a second straight month. Based on a survey of bank CEOs in a 10-state region--including Iowa, Nebraska and Missouri--this month's index climbed to 53.8--a big jump from December's reading of 50.1. A reading of 50.0 represents growth neutral. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Creighton University Economics Professor Dr. Ernie Goss calls the latest index report "a solid reading."
"We had a hiccup last fall--I'll call it a hiccup," said Goss. "We'll have to wait and see what happens, but it's looking somewhat better. The agricultural economy held up well. The rural mainstreet economy--that would be businesses in these rural communities--not quite as well. But, even there, we're seeing some glimmers of hope in 2023."
Goss attributes the improved index to an uptick in the overall farm economy.
"Farmers are spending their cash buying farm equipment," said Goss. "The farm equipment sales were up for the month. Farmland prices--we're seeing those continue to grow, particularly in Iowa. Outside of the region, we're seeing people on the East Coast and West Coast--buying Iowa and farmland on this side of the country. That's pushing up farmland prices well above what would be good readings. They're getting a little too high, in my judgment."
Goss adds bankers indicate farmers are purchasing equipment with cash, rather than borrowing.
"Of course, interest rates are up fairly significantly," he said, "and the borrowing cost for the farm sectors, that's restraining growth to some degree. But, not on farm equipment. They're using cash sales--and that's good for the farm economy."
Despite the improved conditions, Goss says bankers are concerned about some threats to the farm economy in 2023--including a continuing worker shortage in the region.
"That's an issue that's been on rural mainstreet," he said, "a lack of getting qualified workers into the banks, and into the other businesses on rural mainstreet. Retailers, for example, are having difficulty finding an hiring those qualified workers. So, that's been a big issue."
Other perceived threats include interest rate hikes. Goss says the Federal Reserve is expected to hike interest rates by a quarter-of-a-percent on February 1st. There's also concern about increasing federal regulations--such as the new Waters of the U.S., or WOTUS. And, Goss says consumer confidence in the region remains relatively low. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Ernie Goss here: