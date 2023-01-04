(Clarinda) -- Clarinda renewed its ties with a special friend Wednesday afternoon.
Local residents celebrated the return of former exchange student Manami Murakami and her husband Takashi with a homecoming reception at the Glenn Miller Birthplace Museum. Manami spent the 1991-92 school year at Clarinda High School as an exchange student from Tamana, Japan--Clarinda's sister city. During her year-long stay in the community, Manami experienced some culture shocks. For example, Clarinda was smaller than Tamana, a city with a population of around 45,000.
"It's a lot smaller," said Manami, "but I thought it was a very beautiful city with roads, and corn and soybean fields, and really beautiful buildings. And then, there's a lot of trees and animals like deer, rabbits and cardinals. My first impression is that it was so beautiful, and that the people are so nice, and kind and caring."
In addition to participating in Clarinda High's band, Manami's favorite memories are spending time with the friends she made, and with her host couple, Marvin and Jean Negley. Communications were not easy at times.
"You know, my English wasn't really good," said Manami. "When I came to Clarinda, the first question Marvin asked was, 'are you tired?' I was like, what? So, my English wasn't that good."
Over the years, Manami returned to Clarinda numerous times to serve as interpreter for the Tamana Girls High School Band--a regular staple of the Glenn Miller Festival. Manami, however, says she and husband longed to visit the community one more time.
"We decided to come here because we wanted to see our friends," she said. "Our really, really important and precious friends."
Negley says maintaining relationships with Manami and communities like Tamana is important--especially in today's world.
"It seems like now, there's a lot of things in our government and so forth that are just not the best," said Negley. "So, I think the more friendships we can keep going with other countries is probably the best thing that we can do."
Museum Director Shari Greenwood says having Manami and Takashi return to Clarinda is like a visit from a long lost friend.
"She knows everybody," said Greenwood, "she's helped everybody since I've been here eight years now. Manami is irreplaceable. I don't speak Japanese. She's just amazing."
Manami hopes others will visit Clarinda to enjoy the same hospitality as she did more than three decades ago.