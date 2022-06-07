(Springfield) -- Northwest Missouri State's outgoing administrator has a new job.
Missouri State University officials announced Tuesday that Dr. John Jasinski will serve as the school's interim provost July 1. Jasinski temporarily fills the void left by Dr. Frank Einhelling, who retires as Missouri State's current provost at the end of the month. School officials say his appointment is for one year, with the flexibility to extend the contract another year, if needed.
Jasinski served as Northwest Missouri State's president for 13 years. Prior to that, he served the institution from 1986 to 2001 as a faculty member, department chair, and associate provost. Jasinski also oversaw the university achieve record overall enrollment in both the spring and fall 2021 semesters, and spearheaded the Forever Green campaign which has raised over $55 million for the university. The campaign also allowed for the construction of an Agricultural Learning Center and the Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse. Back in April, he announced his departure after the school's board of trustees opted not to renew his contract.
While at Missouri State, Jasinski will manage the school's academic program review and approval, accreditation, and faculty affairs. He will also lead MSU’s efforts to develop a plan to reduce expenses in academic affairs.