(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State University and President John Jasinski will be parting ways.
According to a press release from the university, Jasinski announced he would be parting ways with the university via email Friday, after the school's Board of Regents elected to not renew his contract, which expires June 30th. In the email, Jasinski says he was informed by the board the decision was not connected to his or Northwest's performance.
Jasinski has served as the 10th president of the university since 2009, and had previously served the institution from 1986 to 2001 as a faculty member, department chair, and associate provost. Jasinski also oversaw the university achieve record overall enrollment in both the spring and fall 2021 semesters, and spearheaded the Forever Green campaign which has raised over $55 million for the university. The campaign also allowed for the construction of an Agricultural Learning Center and the Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.