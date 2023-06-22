(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Veterans Memorial Museum is planning to host a familiar speaker inside its walls Sunday.
Jeff Subko will be making another appearance at the museum to present ‘Hallowed Places: America’s Overseas Military Cemeteries,’ according to spokesman Ernie Robinson.
“[Subko] talked to us back in March about Pearl Harbor events,” Robinson said. “This time, he is going to be speaking about overseas military national cemeteries. I classify it as overseas because you gotta go across the water to get to it, but when I was based in Hawaii, I was able to go up to Punchbowl and see that cemetery up there, which is really a sight to be seen.”
Robinson encourages anyone in the Shenandoah area, veterans and general public alike, to attend Subko’s presentation.
“It should be interesting,” Robinson said. “We hope to see the people there like we did for [Subko’s speech about] Pearl Harbor. We had a great turnout for that and I hope we have a great turnout this time around because I think it’ll be worth the while.”
Jeff Subko will speak at the Shenandoah Veterans Memorial Museum Sunday, June 25 at 2:00 P.M.
