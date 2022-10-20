(Red Oak) -- What happens when a classic horror story is set to music?
You'll find out by attending the Wilson Performing Art Center's production of "Jekyll and Hyde: the Musical" Performers from all across KMAland--including the Omaha area--take the Wilson stage next Thursday through Saturday evenings at Sunday afternoon at 2:30. Veteran actor Don Torbett plays the title role in the musical. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" this week, Torbett says he enjoys the musical numbers.
"I would say probably the thing I enjoy most about is the music," said Torbett. "The songs I sing are just so beautiful, and the way they're written, the way the composer, Frank Wildhorn, wrote it, it's just fantastic. And, I love to sing. That was just a big win for me. I love the music."
Torbett faces the challenge of portraying the hero--Dr. Jekyll--and the villain--Mr. Hyde.
"I'm used to playing the good guy, or the love interest," he said. "I still play that as Dr. Jekyll, but playing the villain at the same time has also been very challenging, and getting into that head space as that character who really isn't the best person has been really challenging."
Becca Jackson York is the musical's director. She says the production falls between the "mega-musical" and "modern musical" genres.
"You have this sweeping, beautiful score that has amazing orchestration," said Jackson York, "and really heart-wrenching, melodic lines that accentuates the story in a way that gives it depth, and really pulls emotion. I'm so glad to have this incredible cast."
Tickets to "Jekyll and Hyde: the Musical" are $30 for adults and $20 for students. For reservations, call the Wilson Performing Arts Center in Red Oak at 712-623-3183 or check the center's website. You can hear the full interview with Becca Jackson York and Don Torbett here: