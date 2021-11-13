(Brownville)-- The Brownville Concert Series is set to continue on Sunday afternoon with Beethoven and Beyond: Great Music for Cello and Piano.
Jennifer Kloetzel, one of the performers, joined the KMA Morning Show on Friday to discuss the upcoming show. Kloetzel says her love for playing the cello started at a young age.
"I play the cello," Kloetzel continued. "I heard a cello first when I was five years old. I just fell in love with the sound. It's all about the sound to me. That really spoke to me then. I was really small, and my parents said, 'you're too little to play the cello, so we're going to wait.' But I begged every day for a year because I really wanted to do it.
"So, when I was six, they rented a half-sized cello and let me start on that. And I played a lot of other music, played the piano, sang, and did other things as well. I acted and danced, but (the) cello was always a part of my life and continues to be."
Kloetzel has recorded 36 albums in her career. She'll be performing alongside pianist Robert Koenig on Sunday. However, this isn't Kloetzel's first trip to Brownville or Nebraska. Kloetzel says this performance is in memory of one of the series' founders.
"A month ago, I was playing with the Lincoln Symphony. I was soloing with them and am happy to come to this area. I really love playing in that hall (Brownville Concert Hall) because it's a really small and intimate space," Kloetzel said. "So, when you're listening to this music, it becomes very visceral. You're like right up close to it. You feel the vibrations of the cello, and that's really special.
"It's a great audience that shows up there every time I've been there. We pull them in. It's great. I just love sharing this music, and I curate each one of my programs for a proper audience. This one is actually dedicated to one of the founders (James H. Keene III) of the series, who passed away last year (2018), who was a good friend of mine. So, I literally was thinking of him in every aspect of the program. And I'll be telling that story to the audience as I perform."
Tickets are $25 for adults, $16 for children. Tickets can be purchased online at brownvilleconcertseries.com, by finding them on Facebook, or by calling the box office at 402-825-3331. The performance is on Sunday afternoon at 2.
You can hear the full interview with Kloetzel, below.