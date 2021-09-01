(Shenandoah) -- At it's annual get-away at the Lake of the Ozarks, the Earl May Seed and Nursery Company named their manager, and store, of the year.
Earl May Gardening Center in Shenandoah was the recipient of the store award, while Manager Jerry Crawford was named manager of the year, out of nearly 30 stores. Upon receiving the award, Crawford says he is appreciative of the recognition.
"It was pretty cool, (and) it was pretty exciting I guess," Crawford said. "It was totally unexpected, so it meant a lot to be recognized by all my peers and everything, to know I'd done that good of a job."
The award is given to the manager and store that have exceeded the companies goals and expectations in sales and profitability. Crawford says his store has always emphasized customer service.
"You know we greet every customer that comes in. Within 10-15 seconds of getting here, we're at least saying 'hi' to them and asking if they need help with anything and (being) more than willing to help them," Crawford said. "Any questions they have, we try to answer those, (and) if we can't answer them, we take the time to find the answer and give to them, so they have success when they leave here."
On who has helped build up his store to this point, Crawford says a lot of the credit goes to his staff.
"I would contribute a lot of that to my staff that I have working for me," Crawford said. "They're all hard workers, they were fast learners coming into the business industry not having any idea, and they help customers as much as I do, if not more."
Crawford also says he has an extended background with the company which makes the award that much sweeter.
"I've been here since 2009, I worked out in the country as quality control for two years, and then I came in to the store as assistant manager and head landscaper, and did that for two years, and then became the manager," Crawford said.
Crawford has served as the manager of the garden center in Shenandoah since 2012. He added his store does just about anything involving landscaping, including planting trees and shrubs, and building landscapes or retaining walls. Crawford said just about anything outside of lawn mowing or irrigation.
Earl May Seed and Nursery currently operates 28 Nursery and Garden Centers throughout the states of Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri, and Kansas.