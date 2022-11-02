(Shenandoah) -- Another extensive renovation project is planned in the Shenandoah School District.
By unanimous vote at a special meeting late Tuesday afternoon, the Shenandoah School Board approved the bid of the Wilson Group Incorporated for $1,010,655 for replacement of the JK-8 Building's windows and storefronts. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson tells KMA News the project has been in the works for some time.
"We are using the federal standards for that," said Nelson, "because we are using some ESSER funds for the replacement of those windows. We are also replacing the storefronts, or the entrances around the building. So, there will be a complete wraparound project of the building that will make the building more secure. It will have better control of the HVAC system, and most assuredly, windows that we hope will last for many years to come."
Nelson says work won't take place until next spring or summer at the earliest.
"There is about a 20-week wait for the project to arrive," she said. "We wanted to get this done before Thanksgiving. We wanted to have our decision made so that whoever won the bid--which is the Wilson Group-- could order the products and materials. Once those arrived, we've arranged some time over spring break where they could work in the building. Then, we've laid out a schedule over the summer months of how we can get this project done in time for school to start."
The superintendent says the board is pleased that Wilson's bid came in under the project's estimated cost of between $1.4 million to $1.6 million. Nelson says the district's Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER dollars will cover roughly half the cost. Funds from the district's physical plant and equipment levy and Secured an Advanced Vision for Education or SAVE dollars are available for the rest of the project.