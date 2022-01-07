(Glenwood) -- As the 2022 Iowa Legislative Session approaches, one local lawmaker hopes economic issues are front and center.
State Representative David Sieck lists job growth as one of his major priorities heading into the session, which begins Monday. In a recent interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program, the Glenwood Republican expressed concerns about the continuing population loss in southwest Iowa--especially in the area he represents.
"We've just gone through this redistricting," said Sieck. "I've lost close to a thousand people in Iowa House District 23 in the last 10 years. Over 80 counties in Iowa have lost population. So, to me, we've got to help spur economic development in our rural communities. I think job creation is huge to me."
Compounding the population decline is the continuing recovery from the devastating Missouri River floods almost three years ago. Sieck says the results of some important studies may spur projects assisting residents still dealing with the aftermath of the 2019 flooding.
"The four governors have an interstate study going on how to improve the Missouri River, and the structures on it, to make it safe for the citizens in all those states," he said. "That's being worked on, and the outcome of that's going to be important. We're doing some levee accreditation studies that matter. Then, there's a lot of improvements yet. Some of that is coming out pretty positive. They're doing some economic studies left over from the flood, to see how we can help Hamburg and Pacific Junction in rebuilding."
Speaking of Hamburg, Sieck and other officials are still trying to address issues involving the expansion of the community's famed Ditch 6 levee. Ground was broken last May on an eight-foot increase of the levee's height, raising it to 919 feet. Sieck, however, says the project generated some side issues. With the expansion, Ditch 6 is four feet higher than the interstate.
"Originally, they were told that the interstate could be used for part of the levee--which it can't," said Sieck. "It crosses into two states, and it's almost impossible to change that. So, they're in the need to finish the levee on the south end of their town. I'm working hard with them and the state to try to figure out a path forward."
Governor Kim Reynolds gives her Condition of the State address Tuesday morning.