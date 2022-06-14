(Shenandoah) -- Another effort to renovate Shenandoah's Johnson Brothers Mill Building is underway.
Margaret Brady, owner of MALOJA, LLC., detailed plans for restore the venerable, vacant structure into a warehouse and workshop to store rescued building materials for later use. Under Brady's plan, the warehouse would occupy the top two floors, with the workshop and office on the second floor. Plans call for placing an event center and retail business on the bottom floor. Brady, whose company has been involved in seven housing rehabilitation projects in the community, says the first renovation steps would include coating for three roofs, tuckpointing and power washing of the building's exterior.
"I went to a tuckpointing specialist out of Clarinda, and got a true bid on what it would cost to firm up the outside of that building," said Brady. "Tuckpointing, remember, is the stuff that holds the bricks together. If you look at that building, there's parts of that, especially on the very top, that's kind of starting to fail. There's some bricks coming down. Then, somebody said the building looks like it's crying. It's an algae growth that's growing down the sides of the building. So, part of what they do is clean that all up, and then treat those tiles to keep that from happening again."
Another project includes replacing the structure's windows--including second sets of windows that failed and rotted over time.
"Those windows, my plan would be to replace them with a Pella window," she said, "and match them back to more of a structural window that the rest of the building has. Then, the rest of the windows, for now as a warehouse, I would just repair the glass. Some of the metal around it needs to be replaced. But, we would just get it back to a satisfactory level that when you drove by, it looked like a functioning building."
Other steps include replacing the concrete sidewalk around the building, installing new south garage doors, removal of the old mill equipment, and new plumbing, electrical and HVAC systems. Estimates place the renovation project at more than $502,000. Brady's payment plan entails a three-pronged approach, including $250,000 in tax increment financial from the city. Also, Brady says the Johnson family would sell the building to MALOJA for a nominal cost, and contribute to the external rehab's cost.
"I know there's been several plans that people have tried to get it to the point to where something would happen to that building," said Brady. "They've kind of all fallen through. So, the family is motivated enough to make something positive happen. They are interested in giving a donation to the restoration of the building."
Additionally, Brady's company would contribute financially, and provide approximately 10,000 hours of work. In comparison, Brady says an estimate places the structure's demolition at $690,000. Brady also hopes to purchase the property underneath the structure still owned by Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad. If all goes well, she says the renovation could be completed by Shenfest of 2023.
In other business, the council...
---approved a letter of support in requesting the Page and Fremont County Boards of Supervisors exercise their authority to declare Shenandoah's emergency medical services an essential service.
---approved and adopted the city's proposed demolition and housing rehabilitation program.
---approved the first reading of an amendment to city ordinances correcting inconsistent fees in the city's vacant building restoration and inspection ordinance.
---set public hearings for June 28 at 6 p.m. on an amendment to city ordinances regarding water tapping charges, budget amendments for the 2022 fiscal year, the sale of city owned property at 1301 West Valley to Lindsey Stephens for $100, and the sale of a 1995 International silver wheels model floater to the city of Sidney for $5,000.
---approved the sale of city owned property located at 714 West Sheridan Avenue to Kathy Silvestre in the amount of $5,000.
---approved the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah's street closure request and four-way stops on the corners of Priest Park for the July 2 Star Spangled Shenandoah celebration.
---approved the public benefit status for Star Spangled Shenandoah's vendor fair.
---approved a pay request to Western Engineering for $285,383 for the 2022 street improvement project.
---approved the rate and salary for full-time Shenandoah Public Library children's librarian Molly Nuckolls at $15.45 an hour.
---approved the rates and salaries of part-time library clerk Amber Taylor for $9 an hour, library page Auri Trowbridge for $7.25 an hour, and parks mower Owen Laughlin for $10 an hour.
---ratified rates and salaries for part-time seasonal employees at the Wilson Aquatics Center.