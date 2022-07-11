(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah residents have a chance to sound off on the proposed Johnson Brothers Mill renovation project Tuesday evening.
At its regular meeting at 6 p.m. at City Hall, the Shenandoah City Council holds a public meeting on the proposed renovation of derelict property at 818 West Sheridan Avenue. Officials with MALOJA, LLC propose to convert the vacant structure into a warehouse and workshop to store rescued building materials for later use. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News the hearing concerns the council's committal of support for the project.
"There will be a follow on the TIF project that they're working on as well," said Lyman. "It's not quite ready yet. But, this is more to say that we'll take the funds donated by the Johnson family, and put those towards the rehabilitation of that. We will follow on with a separate TIF project that will have an opportunity for the public to voice an opinion on, as well."
MALOJA owner Margaret Brady, who is spearheading the project, is asking for up to $250,000 in tax increment financing as one funding source.
"The council obviously has not had a chance to weigh in on that specifically yet," he said. "But, I think the council is very excited that something will be happening with that project, regardless."
Efforts to renovate the structure received a big lift at the previous council meeting late last month, when members of the Johnson family donated $165,000 to the city for the project. Lyman says it was a big development.
"All credit to Margaret Brady on that," said Lyman. "She was the one who really worked with Mahlon (Sorensen) and the Johnson family, and figured out a way to fix this building up and make sure all parties are satisfied. She really did her homework and laid out her case, and the Johnson family was supportive of it."
Also Tuesday night, the council holds another public hearing on the sale of city-owned property at 305 South Elm Street to Taylor A. Torres for $3,000.