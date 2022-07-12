(Shenandoah) – Renovation of a venerable building in Shenandoah took another step forward Tuesday night.
At its regular meeting Tuesday night, the Shenandoah City Council unanimously approved a resolution of support for MALOJA, LLC’s renovation of the Johnson Brothers Mill building at 818 West Sheridan Avenue. Council members took action after no one spoke for or against the project at a public hearing. MALOJA owner Margaret Brady is spearheading the vacant structure’s renovation. Brady tells KMA News she’s pleased with the city’s support of the project.
“I’ve been 100% happy with all of my relationships on the council, the mayor, the city attorney, A.J. (Lyman),” said Brady. “Everyone’s been supportive of this process. Gregg Connell was a lot of help in helping us figure out how to do this TIF process – which is not something I deal with very often. So, it was a little bit outside my realm. So, it’s been really a good process, and I’m excited to get that project going.”
Plans call for renovating the structure into a warehouse and workshop to store rescued building materials for later use. Retail and office space is also included. Brady says the first task is to remove materials from inside the building, deemed by city officials as a “derelict property.”
“If you’ve ever driven by that building,” said Brady, “you know that it has some stuff in there that needs to come out. So, the first thing we’re going to do is demo out floors 1 and 2, so it’s like the storefront and the offices above that. Then, it still has the old mill equipment in there, so that’s going to have to come out.
“There’s quite a bit of work to do inside. The tuck pointing, he thinks he’s going to be able to start in October. So, hopefully that will be in a few months. They’ll start making the outside look better,” Brady added.
If all goes well, the project will be completed by Shenfest, 2023. Brady hopes the project will stimulate other property renovation in the community.
“I always think that it’s good for our town,” said Brady. “Anytime you see positive growth – whether it’s a house or whether it’s a big building – if you can make it look better, everybody else thinks they can do a little better on theirs, too.”
Next step is for the city to approve a tax increment financing package. Brady and MALOJA are asking for up to $250,000 in TIF funding. Members of the Johnson family donated $165,000. In addition, Brady pledges both funding and labor for the project, estimated at $502,000.
In other business Tuesday night, the council…
--- approved the sale of city-owned property located at 305 South Elm Street to Taylor A. Torres for $3,000.
--- approved the sewer adjustment request for 41 West Ridge for the July 2022 sewer charges – and May/June usage – for $99.55.
--- approved the pay application in the amount of $549,523.40 to Western Engineering Company for the 2022 Street Improvements.
--- approved a street closure request from the Eagles Club on West Thomas Avenue from Elm to Maple Streets from 3 p.m. Saturday to midnight Sunday for a wedding reception.
--- approved the rate and salaries for parks and rec tennis coaches Brian Daoust and Marcia Johnson for $1,800 each.