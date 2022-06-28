(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are hoping to take another step toward addressing a longtime eyesore in the community.
Discussion on supporting the renovation of derelict property at 818 West Sheridan Avenue--otherwise known as the Johnson Brothers Mill building--is on the agenda of the Shenandoah City Council's regular meeting at 6 this (Tuesday) at City Hall. Council members are also expected to set a public hearing on the proposal for July 12 at 6 p.m. At its last regular meeting two weeks ago, Margaret Brady, owner of MALOJA, LLC., detailed plans to restore the venerable, vacant structure into a warehouse and workshop to store rescued building materials for later use. Estimates place the renovation project at more than $502,000. Brady's payment plan entails a three-pronged approach, including $250,000 in tax increment financing from the city. Also, Brady says the Johnson family would sell the building to MALOJA for a nominal cost, and contribute to the external rehab's cost.
"I know there's been several plans that people have tried to get it to the point to where something would happen to that building," said Brady. "They've kind of all fallen through. So, the family is motivated enough to make something positive happen. They are interested in giving a donation to the restoration of the building."
Additionally, Brady's company would contribute financially, and provide approximately 10,000 hours of work. Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen is among those supporting the project. On a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program, McQueen says Brady's proposal is a better option than tearing it down.
"I've already met with the council one-on-one," said McQueen. "All of them are very supportive of this. Seven-hundred-thousand dollars to tear it down, otherwise we let it sit and start falling down--then what do we have. I think overall what she's asking for is pretty minimal, compared to what could happen expense wise."
Also tonight, the council holds public hearings on the proposed amendment of the city's water tapping charges, proposed budget amendments, and the sales of city-owned properties at 1301 West Valley to Lindsey Stephens for $100 and a 1995 International Silver Wheels floater to the city of Sidney for $5,000. Other agenda items include the approval of the annual citywide cleanup report, setting a public hearing for July 12 at 6 p.m. for the sale of city-owned property at 305 South Elm Street to Richard A. Torres for $3,000, and setting rates and salaries for city employees.