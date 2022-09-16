(Shenandoah) -- Preliminary progress is reported on the Johnson Brothers Mill Building's renovation project.
Back in July, the Shenandoah City Council approved a resolution of support for MALOJA, LLC’s renovation of the building at 818 West Sheridan Avenue. Plans call for renovating the structure into a warehouse and workshop to store rescued building materials for later use. Retail and office space is also included. MALOJA owner Margaret Brady updated the council on the renovation project's initial thrust earlier this week. Brady says the first step involved removing debris that's collected in the venerable building over the past several decades.
"We have filled five dumpsters to capacity," said Brady. "Gutted out the retail space in level two--which was the most challenging, because that was double-layer drywall, and that was the office area, which was all moldy. So, that has gone out the windows, as you've been driving by."
Plans call for removing materials from the building's grain storage portion, as well. Brady says the next step involves the anticipated arrival of tuckpointing equipment.
"The reason that's so exciting is because in order to get the building put back together," she said, "we have to rebuild the brick on the parapet--which is the roof line--and then the roof can go on. Once the roof is going on, then everything inside can start really happening, because we can stop the water running in, which is running in now."
Brady hopes the tuckpointing and roof work will be completed by winter's onset. Recent estimates placed the renovation's total cost at $502,000. Roughly $250,000 would come from tax increment financing from the city. In addition, members of the Johnson family recently contributed $165,000 to the project. Brady, however, indicated plans to apply for a Community Catalyst Program grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority as part of the funding package.
"The TIF money you guys are working on--with the catalyst money--is going to do the outside of the building," said Brady, "which will free up the Johnson family money--which is undesignated--which will allow us to put a passenger elevator in the building."
Brady says construction of a passenger elevator would allow the placement of penthouse apartments on the building's fourth floor, and a proposed business incubator on the third floor. She also pledges around 10,000 labor hours from her company as its contribution. Shenfest 2023 is the project's targeted completion date.