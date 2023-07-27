(Clarinda) -- Recent Clarinda High School Graduate Ally Johnson is excited to represent Page County at the Iowa State Fair.
Johnson was crowned 2023 Page County Fair Queen earlier this week as festivities begin to ramp up at the Page County Fairgrounds. Johnson, an active member of 4-H at the local and state levels, says she was a bit shocked when she heard her name called.
"You always want to think that's going to be somebody else, because I really do want the best for everyone else," said Johnson. "Then I was like, 'Oh my God, this is going to be a crazy week."
Earning the nod as queen was an extensive process for Johnson. She says planning dates back to early July before a thorough interview with the judges.
"Last Saturday we had the queen tea--for that you come with our mom or somebody special in your life and you sit down and talk with all of the contestants and then they'll introduce each of you and go over what you put on your application and the activities you're involved in," Johnson explained. "After that, you'll go into a private interview with the judges and they'll ask you questions about why you think you should be fair queen, why you're deserving, and the role that the fair queen plays. After they get done with all of those interviews, each contestant gets asked an impromptu question in front of the entire group."
With her new crown in hand, Johnson will be off to Des Moines next month as Page County's representative in the State Fair Queen contest, which includes a jam-packed schedule of interviews, competitions, and community service. Johnson says she looks forward to establishing life-long friendships throughout the state fair.
"I know a lot of people that have done it in the past and it's connections that last forever and people you'll keep as friends forever--it's just nice to know those people because you'll continue to run into them in the future," she said. "I'm on State 4-H Council now, so it's several of those girls that I know that will be at the Fair Queen Contest and those are lifelong friends."
Before heading to Des Moines, Johnson says she will be plenty busy this week between showing her animals and her obligations as Fair Queen.
"We showed horses yesterday because I'm involved with horses, along with pigs and cattle, so I'll show those animals all throughout the week and then when I'm not showing I'll try to make it to as many of the other livestock shows as I can as well as the events," said Johnson. "At the livestock shows we hand out ribbons, we'll go to the peddle-pull tonight and help out with that, and then just making an appearance at all of the other events."
First-runner up of the Queen contest was Ella Johnson, while Paige McCoy took second runner-up. Jillian Dammann was named Miss Congeniality, while Caroline Linke and Abel McClish were selected as Little Mrs. and Mr. Page County, respectively.