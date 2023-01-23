(Sidney) -- Fremont County Attorney Peter Johnson is laying the groundwork for his Sidney-based office.
For the first time in five years, the county has its own independent county attorney after utilizing services through Mills County with a 28-E agreement since 2019. Johnson was elected to the position in the November general elections capturing 95% of the vote. He took office later that month to fill the vacancy left by former Mills County Naeda Elliott, who resigned last year. Johnson says the early weeks of his first term have been dedicated to re-building the Sidney-based office.
"We're pretty independent now, but we do still share a victim witness coordinator and we always look for ways that we can collaborate with neighboring counties," said Johnson. "But, the important thing was for Fremont County to have an independent office that could serve the needs of Fremont County, especially with an attorney that lives here."
As of Monday, he says the office has reached full staff. Additionally, Johnson says one of his primary goals throughout the first year is establishing the necessary relationships within the county.
"Building relationships with defense attorneys, with the county sheriff and deputies here, juvenile services, probation officers, and with various stakeholders in the county and it's constituents, along with the other elected officials and the board of supervisors," he said. "Our goal, really, is building those relationships to understand the needs, and when we understand the needs we can come up with the goals of where we need to be and a good idea of how to get there."
Before running for county attorney, which also prosecutes criminal cases in the county, Johnson had briefly been practicing criminal defense with his father at Johnson Law at Sidney after graduating from Creighton University in 2021. However, Johnson feels the ultimate goal of either position is the same -- delivering justice.
"A lot of people view it as teams where you're on side or the other, but really the judge, defense attorney, and prosecutor are on the same team and the goal is justice," said Johnson. "The goal is to find out the truth of the matter and what is the just result for everybody involved."
Johnson says he has also gotten off to a strong start in advising the county board of supervisors on how to achieve their goals regarding any legal matters best.
"The direction and political direction is determined by the elected board of supervisors and I advise them of how best to achieve their political goals," said Johnson. "We're working on several things for the county here that are in the works and we hope to continue developing that relationship and understanding the needs of the board as they move forward with various projects."
Not unfamiliar with local government, Johnson served as mayor of Sidney from 2020 to 2022.