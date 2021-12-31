(Sidney) -- On January 1st, Sidney Mayor Peter Johnson will return to citizen status and prepare for the next chapter.
Earlier this year, Johnson decided not to run for reelection this year to focus on his law career. Johnson was elected Mayor of Sidney in 2019, succeeding Paul Hutt, who declined a reelection bid. Johnson would run as one of three write-in candidates, however, the city was still in a unique situation.
"We had a blank line on the ballot, nobody had gone around and got signatures, and nobody at the time that I announced running had announced that they were running," Johnson said. "So we were running a blank line, and I was concerned about what could happen if there was just a blank line and people were just kind of choosing at random, so I decided to campaign."
Johnson says the past two years have been a learning experience, especially with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the city's water system project, which awaits its final transfer. However, Johnson says he will miss talking with citizens about issues impacting their daily lives and advocates for them to continue to make their voices heard.
"It's hard to govern when we don't know how people feel, so when people do take the time to go to the meetings, to speak up and be heard, that's really the best way for us to govern, and for the council and future Mayor Ken Brown to govern in the future," Johnson said. "So, I want to thank everybody for their support and I appreciate the input of the citizens."
A Sidney High School and University of Iowa graduate, Johnson received his law degree and master's in government organization and leadership from Creighton University in May. Since then, he has passed the bar exam, making him a licensed law practitioner in Iowa.
His service in the community won't end anytime soon either, as Johnson says he will remain in Sidney to practice law with his father at Johnson Law.
"You know it's really a position that's needed around here, because as people know there aren't many attorneys left, and the attorneys that are left are nearing retirement," Johnson said. "So I look forward to staying around town, being able to serve the people around here, serve their legal needs, and help them out."
Johnson says he is thankful for all those in the city administration for their help and guidance over the past two years.