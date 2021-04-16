(Sidney) -- Thanks to good weather this spring, construction continues of the city of Sidney's major water improvement project.
Earlier this week, the Sidney City Council heard an update on construction of the city's new water treatment plant plus two new water wells associated with the project. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Sidney Mayor Peter Johnson says the projects are more than 73% complete. Johnson attributes the progress to mild spring weather.
"So, if you go into Sidney on Highway 2 and look north," said Johnson, "you'll be able to see our two well sites, and also our water treatment facility going up just north of the road."
Saying the project is "on time and on budget," Johnson says the plant and well projects are expected to be completed by mid-July--just before the Sidney Rodeo.
"That's an aggressive timeframe," he said. "We want to put a button it before rodeo. But, I'm confident that we're able to do it, and I hope we get some good weather to make sure we meet our goal."
Johnson says the city was fortunate to avoid increases on construction materials associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The big thing with COVID-19 right now, and kind of the economy that we're in, is the increases in the prices of raw materials," said Johnson. "Luckily, we were able to lock in the prices of a lot of those materials before they rose. So, we kind of got in. We got very lucky with timing. So, we haven't had increased costs--or unexpected increases, I should say, in the costs of raw materials."
Construction also continues on another component of the project--the new water tower. The mayor says the city continues to explore options for the iconic, century-old tower once its torn down.
"Now, there are some ideas around town as to what to do with the old tanks," he said. "We're also listening to different ideas. Possibly, the historical society would want a piece or two to memorialize it. That water tower plays a special part in a lot of people's lives, and in a lot of people's hearts. A lot of people have a lot of memories in the rodeo arena that the water tower looks over. So, it's very special to a lot of people, and the city recognizes that."
Johnson adds the city must do something proper to memorialize the existing tower. You can hear the full interview with Peter Johnson on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.