(Avoca) — A Central Iowa woman was killed in a two vehicle crash in Pottawattamie County Wednesday.
The Iowa State Patrol says 35-year-old Callie Rose Lisa Derfinlinger of Johnston was driving a 2013 Ford F-150 westbound on Interstate 80 near Avoca. As she entered a 55 mph construction zone around 11 a.m., the patrol says Derfinlinger’s vehicle rear-ended a semi driven by 56-year-old Stanley Dean Rottinghaus of Waterloo.
Derfinlinger was taken by Avoca Rescue to Myrtle Medical Center in Harlan where she was pronounced dead. Rottinghaus was uninjured. The State Patrol says the crash is still under investigation.