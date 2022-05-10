(Shenandoah) – Shenandoah has a new at-large council member.
By a 4-0 vote Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council appointed Richard Jones to fill the vacancy left by Cindy Arman’s resignation last month. Prior to his appointment, Councilman Jon Eric Brantner asked Jones to explain how he would handle some big issues recently addressed by the council.
“There’s been three – for lack of a better term – controversial items on our agenda over the last 30-to-60 days,” said Brantner. “One being the fireworks ordinance, one being the noise ordinance, and one being the sale of the property for the laundromat build. I’d like you to choose one of those three with what you know – granted, maybe you didn’t see everything that we saw – but, from what you are aware of from those three things, pick one of those, say whether you would have been in favor of it or against, and explain your decision behind that vote.”
Jones, who was the only applicant present at the council meeting, discussed his stance on proposed changes in the city’s fireworks ordinances. Jones says he felt reducing the timeframe for shooting off fireworks to July 4th was too restrictive. Council members eventually opted to leave the ordinance as is.
“I felt like family members need some time to get together,” said Jones. “And, sometimes it was just one day. Then, through work or something else going on if – which it always does – they may not be able to get there. So, to me, it’s vitally important that we understand what that day is, what it represents, and be able to celebrate it.”
Jones, however, says he’s open to compromise on the issue, and adds residents bear a responsibility in obeying the regulations.
“I don’t think you should be able to block streets – especially for emergency vehicles, and that kind of thing, number one,” said Jones. “Number two, clean up your trash when you’re done. I understand some people are going to do fireworks and everything in the street, and I get that, that’s fine. But, you need to move all that out, and clean it up and keep the community clean.”
Jones later thanked the council for selecting him. A St. Louis native, Jones and wife Jennifer, who is a Shenandoah native, moved to the community from Denver, Colorado more than two years ago. Council members appointed Jones over four other applicants – Jim Davey, Diane Gibson, Jeff Hiser and Kathy Silvestre. Residents may be petition for a special election to fill the council seat within 14 days of the appointment. Two-hundred signatures are needed on the petition in order to force the election.