(Shenandoah) – Shenandoah’s City Council is whole again.
Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen Tuesday night administered the oath of office to Richard Jones, who was appointed as the city’s new at-large council member at the previous meeting. Jones will fill the remainder of Cindy Arman’s term, which expires at the end of 2023. Arman resigned last month. Tuesday marked the end of the 14-day period for filing a petition for a special election to fill the vacancy.
Prior to the beginning of the meeting, the council held a moment of silence for former Shenandoah Fire Chief Ron Fox, who died Monday at the age of 81. McQueen reflected on Fox’s firefighting career.
“Ron was a 35-year member of the fire department,” said Fox. “He served as chief from 1998 to 2007 before he retired.”
In the regular business, the council unanimously approved the first reading of an amendment to the city’s golf cart ordinance to include UTVs. Council members then waived the second and third readings, and unanimously adopted the ordinance. But, City Administrator A.J. Lyman advises residents not to take to the streets on UTV’s just yet.
“That is not in effect as of right now,” said Lyman. “It still needs to be published and signed by the mayor. So, give us another couple of weeks for us to get that done. But, if you want to fill out a form at the police department, you can do so tomorrow (Wednesday) during normal business hours.”
Under the amendment, residents can drive UTVs on city streets – except for Highway 59 and Anna Crose. Users must be 18 years old, and insurance coverage and proper safety equipment for the vehicles is required.
In other business Tuesday, the council…
--- approved the abandonment of the north half of the alley between Elm Street on the west and Church Street on the east from Sixth Avenue one half block south.
--- approved a series of actions associated with $950,000 in general obligation loan notes for the 2022 street resurfacing project, including the directing of acceptance of a proposal to purchase the notes, appointing UMB Bank, N.A. of West Des Moines to serve as paying agent, note registrar and transfer agent, and authorizing a form of a loan agreement.
--- set a public hearing for June 14th at 6 p.m. on a proposed amendment to the city’s vacant building registration and inspection to correct inconsistent fees.
--- set a public hearing for June 14th at 6 p.m. on the sale of city-owned property at 714 West Sheridan Avenue to Kathy Silvestre for $5,000.
--- approved the rate and salary for full-time Shenandoah Public Library Circulation/Children’s Librarian Molly Nuckolls for $15.45 an hour.
--- approved the rate and salary for full-time Utility Laborer/Custodian Michael Davis for $17.90 an hour.
--- approved the rates and salaries for part-time seasonal employees at the Wilson Aquatics Center, the Rose Hill Cemetery and city parks.
--- approved a professional services agreement between the city and Veenstra and Kimm for the city’s wellfield project, not to exceed $51,100.
---approved a request from J&R Saloon for a street closure on Elm Street from West Thomas Avenue to the alley from 6 p.m. June 4 to 1 a.m. June 5.
--- approved a second request from J&R Saloon for a street closure on Elm Street from West Thomas Avenue to the alley from 11 a.m. June 11 to 1 a.m. June 12, and for the Page County Cattleman’s food trailer to operate on city property.