(Shenandoah) -- As nearly one million Americans live with Parkinson's Disease, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is bringing an educational program to Page County.
ISU Extension and Outreach are bringing the education series "A Journey Through Parkinson's Disease" to Shenandoah Medical Center beginning this Friday, including monthly sessions. Speaking on the "KMA Morning Show" Tuesday, ISU Extension and Outreach Human Science Specialist in Food and Health Leah Brooke says each session provides a different focus on the disease, which sees nearly 60,000 new cases diagnosed every year.
"The first session will cover symptoms of Parkinson's Disease, how to seek medical care, what to expect when you go to the doctor, and how a diagnosis might look," Brooke explained. "That second one that'll be in April will cover the causes of Parkinson's Disease and how the treatments work. And then that third and final one, it's kind of my favorite one to teach, is more about alternative therapies and at-home activities and tools that you can use, if you do have Parkinson's Disease."
Each session on March 4th, April 1st, and May 6th will be one hour long, starting at noon in the Hartman Room at Shenandoah Medical Center.
For Friday's discussion, which will include interactive talks, lessons, and activities, Brooke says it will focus on finding ways to identify the early signs of Parkinson's Disease.
"So a lot of the symptoms that are in that kind of early stage of Parkinson's Disease, are also just symptoms of growing older, and that's the greatest risk factor for it to and sometimes it can go unnoticed," Brooke emphasized. "So it can easily be misdiagnosed or undiagnosed in general."
In other prevention or management efforts, Brooke says it is still a little unclear how any diet could relate to the disease from a nutrition standpoint.
"That was kind of my big curiosity too, even just with me learning more about Parkinson's Disease when I was taking this training," Brooke said. "But there's of course ways of eating that can help, but I think there's also just being a lot of research still being done on Parkinson's Disease in general, so I don't know if i can say there's certain things, but there are some other tips that we can always talk about in the class too."
To register for the education series, visit the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Human Sciences page and search "A Journey Through Parkinson's." For assistance in finding the websites or more information, contact Leah Brooke at 641-782-8426 or email at lbrooke@iastate.edu. You can hear the full interview with Brooke below.