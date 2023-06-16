(Sidney) -- A lawsuit against the Fremont County Board of Supervisors related to wind turbines has been dismissed by the court.
Earlier this week, Judge Greg Steensland entered an order that dismissed a lawsuit brought by Danny Jennings, Shelley Jennings, Kristen Thatcher, Stephen Thatcher, Ida Van Scyoc and Tandon Van Scyoc in January alleging the Fremont County Board violated their own ordinances and the state law in crafting a wind energy ordinance for the county and approving road use and decomissioning agreements for the Shenandoah Hills Wind Farm. Shawn Shearer is co-counsel for the citizen's group. During a May court hearing, Shearer said the county's wind ordinance caused an area of vagueness for wind projects due to not specifically amending the county's zoning ordinance, which he adds is required in Iowa Code.
"Iowa Code 331.302.4 specifies that any amendment to any ordinance must specifically identify the ordinance, section, subsection, subpart that is being amended or repealed, and it also says after that amendment or repeal, you have to re-publish the ordinance as amended," said Shearer. "The county has admitted in their answer to the petition that there have been no changes to the zoning ordinance since 1968."
The lawsuit also alleged violations of Iowa's Open Meetings Law by the board. During the May hearing, Shearer pointed to language in the road use and decommissioning agreements for the Shenandoah Hills project and questioned who wrote the documents.
"Did we have backroom meetings of where the terms of this are being discussed by the majority of the board and they just come out and approve it at a single meeting with no discussion of the terms or possibilities," said Shearer. "The whole execution of these two documents in my mind is sufficient to move on to discovery."
In February, attorneys for Shenandoah Hills Wind LLC filed a motion to intervene in the case, which was granted in March. Kristy Rogers represents the business entity, which filed the application for a wind turbine project. During the May court hearing, Rogers argued the county complied with the "essential" purpose of Iowa's home rule statute regarding how many times an ordinance must be approved before officially being adopted by the county.
"The public got their three meetings and there's no allegation otherwise and they were publicly participating in those meetings and that's clear," Rogers emphasized. "As for the board, it was very clear the board was trying to be very careful -- they were looking at the terms of the ordinance carefully and plead that they continued to revise it."
Additionally, Rogers suggested the decisions of how to regulate come down to a political decision by elected officials rather than the courts.
"Balancing the interests of landowners who like and don't, the local community, the developer, the state and federal policies -- all of those are essential political topics," said Rogers. "That's exactly what (Mathis v. Palo Alto County Board of Supervisors) instructs is not for courts to resolve but for the board, who has all those powers of the county in it's decisions -- that's whose suppose to decide those."
A similar lawsuit in Page County was moved from state court to federal court, where it was dismissed in February. The Shenandoah Hills Wind Project is a proposed development by Invenergy for a project that includes turbines in both Page and Fremont counties.
You can view the full order from Judge Steensland below.