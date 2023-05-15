(Sidney) -- Lawyers on both sides presented their first oral arguments in a preliminary hearing regarding a wind energy lawsuit in Fremont County.
Judge Gregory Steensland oversaw the hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse Monday afternoon on multiple pre-trial motions filed by the petitioners, including a local citizens group, by the respondents, including Fremont County and the board of supervisors, and the intervenor, Shenandoah Hills Wind or Invenergy. Motions included a request for temporary injunction and partial judgment from the petitioners, a request for judgment from the respondents, and a motion to dismiss from the intervenors. Lawyer Shawn Shearer serves as co-counsel for the petitioners. Shearer says the county's wind ordinance caused an area of vagueness for wind projects due to not specifically amending the county's zoning ordinance, which he adds is required per Iowa Code.
"Iowa Code 331.302.4 specifies that any amendment to any ordinance must specifically identify the ordinance, section, subsection, subpart that is being amended or repealed, and it also says after that amendment or repeal, you have to re-publish the ordinance as amended," said Shearer. "The county has admitted in their answer to the petition that there have been no changes to the zoning ordinance since 1968."
The county board of supervisors approved a permit application to Invenergy for the Shenandoah Hills wind project in July of last year and approved subsequent road use and decommissioning agreements in late December. However, given their opinion that the wind ordinance did not amend the zoning ordinance, Shearer says there are several things listed in the zoning ordinance that Invenergy has yet to complete.
"Under the zoning ordinance, they can't get a building permit based upon this concept that they've had approved, and they can look at the special uses which is section 14 I believe of the zoning ordinance," he said. "But in order to get a special use you have to you have to go and talk to the planning and zoning commission and they haven't talked to the planning and zoning commission yet. If you want to get a height variance, you need to go talk to the board of adjustment and they haven't gone to the board of adjustment yet."
Shearer says that the project proposal also falls short in the zoning ordinance due to not having blueprints and other exact specifications required for a building permit. Additionally, petitioners claim the road use and decommissioning agreements are inadequate, and Shearer pointed to references to Page County in the Fremont County documents. He suggests this throws into question who drafted and formulated the documents.
"Did we have backroom meetings of where the terms of this are being discussed by the majority of the board and they just come out and approve it at a single meeting with no discussion of the terms or possibilities," said Shearer. "The whole execution of these two documents in my mind is sufficient to move on to discovery."
However, Lawyer Kristy Rogers speaking on behalf of the intervenors, suggests the repealing mechanism in the wind ordinance is not as vague as the petitioners claimed and labeled the suggestion of "not knowing what regulations it appeals or who it is for" as "frivolous."
"To suggest that that makes it so we don't know if the zoning ordinance applies to anything is just frivolous and that's not how anybody would reasonably interpret it," she said. "In reality, it's very clear what happens when these two ordinances conflict. The more specific ideas in the wind ordinance about what exactly governs the placement of turbines governs."
Rogers also says the conflict of height limits is null and void due to the zoning ordinance stating "building" heights on agricultural land which she argued would not include wind turbines, more typically referred to as a structure. Addressing the development of the wind ordinance, Rogers argues the county complied with the "essential" purpose of Iowa's home rule statute regarding how many times an ordinance must be approved before officially being adopted by the county.
"The public got their three meetings and there's no allegation otherwise and they were publicly participating in those meetings and that's clear," Rogers emphasized. "As for the board, it was very clear the board was trying to be very careful -- they were looking at the terms of the ordinance carefully and plead that they continued to revise it."
Additionally, Rogers suggests the decisions of how to regulate come down to a political decision by elected officials rather than the courts.
"Balancing the interests of landowners who like and don't, the local community, the developer, the state and federal policies -- all of those are essential political topics," said Rogers. "That's exactly what (Mathis v. Palo Alto County Board of Supervisors) instructs is not for courts to resolve but for the board, who has all those powers of the county in it's decisions -- that's whose suppose to decide those."
Steensland made no rulings following the arguments and plans to review the motions and previous documents filed in the case promptly and sufficiently. Per court records, a non-jury trial on the case is currently set to begin in February 2024.