(Iowa City) — A Johnson County District Court Judge has blocked a mandatory 24-hour waiting period on abortions from taking effect Wednesday.
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed the legislation into law Monday and Planned Parenthood and the ACLU both sued to stop it from taking effect. The ruling from the judge prevents the law from taking effect until the lawsuit is finished. At a press conference prior to the ruling, Reynolds said she would work hard to defend the law.
"We're going to work vigorously to defend it with the assistance of the Attorney General's Office," said Reynolds. "We're of course hopeful that we can do everything we can to protect life."
Republicans in the legislature passed the provision in the final hours of the 2020 session in June, tacking it on to a bill dealing with end of life decisions for children. Reynolds praised lawmakers for their work on the issue.
"I'm going to do everything I can to defend life," said Reynolds. "I'm proud to be pro-life. I believe in this piece of legislation. I want to thank the legislature for passing it and sending it to my desk."
In 2018, the Iowa Supreme Court struck down a 72-hour waiting period, ruling it unconstitutional. The decision Tuesday states that the lower courts are bound by that 2018 ruling. In a statement following the ruling, Iowa Executive Director of Planned Parenthood North Central States Erin Davison-Rippey said, “We’re glad that patients can seek abortion care without the burden of state-mandated delay and extra appointment.I want to be sure all Iowans know their access to safe, legal abortion remains the same.”