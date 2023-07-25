(Sidney) -- An Iowa District Court judge has temporarily blocked an ordinance in Sidney establishing a dual city administrator and clerk position.
Judge Craig Dreismeier issued an order Tuesday granting a temporary injunction against the Sidney City Council from further implementing ordinance 240, which established the dual position. The move comes after Sidney Mayor Ken Brown, represented by Lawyer Clint Fichter, filed a petition against the city council in district court Tuesday over the adoption of the city administrator-clerk position requesting the injunction.
The document instructs the Fremont County Sheriff to prevent the council from further implementing the ordinance or appointing a administrator-clerk under the regulation. Brown and the council have clashed for months over the creation of the joint position with Brown vetoing all three approvals of the ordinance which were then overridden by the council. In his veto of the third reading, Brown stated that Councilman Don Benedict had a conflict of interest in the matter due to his wife Brenda Benedict serving as the deputy clerk and wanting to "change her working conditions" and her supervisor. Brown stated the move came after he had attempted to "hold her accountable for her job performance" under the city's managerial structure. Due to Benedict being part of a 3-0 vote on the first reading and believing there is a conflict of interest, Brown says the ordinance is invalid, and the city must restart the process.
The council overrode the third veto at its regular meeting on July 10. Don Benedict and other city officials have argued the position would provide more consistency for city employees. Benedict has also denied the accusations of a conflict of interest.
