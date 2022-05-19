(Clarinda) -- After over three decades of educating, one Clarinda preschool teacher is entering retirement.
Julia Cavin is calling it a career after more than 30 years of shaping young minds. Cavin's interest in teaching was sparked in 1989, as her own children enrolled in school. On the KMA "Morning Show," Cavin says the best part of her work over the years is interacting with children every day.
"I've always told people if you don't like your job, then you need to find a different one and I love this one," said Cavin. "The kids are just so excited about learning. When you see that look in their eye that something's clicked, you just think 'wow, that's wonderful'."
In 1991, Cavin joined the Clarinda Community Preschool and then moved to Grandma's House Daycare in 2013. Being involved in so many people's childhoods, she says she always enjoys bumping into one of the kids from her "family."
"It is wonderful when you're in a grocery store, pumping gas, or walking down the street, and somebody will come up and give you a big hug," said Cavin. "It's really exciting-- my little family has become a huge family."
Though Cavin may be retiring from full-time employment, she says she'll still be around to lend a hand. She says her new-found spare time will also be spent with her husband and family traveling around.
The send-off for Cavin will be Friday night from 6-8 p.m. at the Grandma's House Daycare in Clarinda. Past students and their families are welcome to stop in. You can hear the full interview with Julia Cavin below.