(Omaha) -- A leading KMAland indicator shows the rural economy continuing to grow at a slow, steady pace.
July's Rural Mainstreet Index reading slipped from 56.9 in June to 55.6 in July. However, this month's survey of bankers in 10 Midwestern states--including Iowa, Nebraska and Missouri--marked the fourth straight month of above-neutral growth. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Creighton University Economics Professor Dr. Ernie Goss says the farm economy continues to experience positive growth.
"The farm economy continues to hold up the rural main street economy," said Goss. "Likewise, rural main street businesses--for example, restaurants and hotel, leisure and hospitality companies--are doing better out there, certainly coming off the 2020 pandemic year--which was not a good year there."
Goss attributes the improved economic numbers to longterm optimism fueled by non-farm investors securing farmland, among other factors.
"We ask about the non-farm investors," he said. "Approximately 17% of the farmland was purchased by non-farm investigators. That's driving farmland prices up. Farmland community prices are still holding up there well, Of course, the Ukrainian war with Russia, that's holding up, certainly, a lot of the commodity prices. That's good for the farmer."
The region's farmland price index rose from 59.3 in June to 64.6 this month. Despite the continuing upturn, Goss says bankers remain concerned about rising interest rates holding down farm equipment sales. The equipment sales index rose only slightly from 48.3 to a tepid 50.0 this month.
"We asked the bankers, should the Federal Reserve cease to raise raising (interest) rates," said Goss. "More than 9 out of 10 said, yes, they need cease raising interest rates. But, they're not going to do that. The 26th--that's this week, of course--the Federal Reserve will again mark a rate hike of a quarter percent. So, rates are moving up."
Goss, however, says the Federal Reserve may cease the interest rate hikes beginning next month. In terms of other factors, the Midwest rural hiring index rose from 58.9 last month to 59.3 this month. But, consumer confidence fails to show significant growth. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Ernie Goss here: