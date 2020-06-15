(KMAland) -- Dairy farmers across the state are honored during the month of June with Dairy Month.
Mitch Schulte, Executive Director for the Iowa State Dairy Association praises the creativity and commitment to the dairy farmers who continue to better the dairy industry -- and its products.
"Our dairy farmers have been extremely innovative over the years," Schultes said. "Whatever you're looking for in your diet, dairy has adapted to meet those needs. Dairy is a good option for you."
Barb Fuller -- a Human Science Specialist in Nutrition and Wellness for Iowa State University Extension & Outreach -- says dairy products add plenty of positives to a daily diet.
"Generally, everybody needs three servings a day of dairy products," she said. "They have nutrients we are really lacking in the American diet -- those are calcium, potassium and vitamin D. Americans in general aren't eating enough dairy products to get those. It really does provide things we need."
Fuller says dairy products can also help prevent heart disease, obesity and diabetes.
Anyone wishing to learn more about dairy products or Dairy Month can visit iowadairy.org