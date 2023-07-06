(Omaha) -- One of KMAland's leading economic indicators is showing signs of slow, but still positive, growth.
June's Mid-America Business Conditions Index rose above growth neutral for the fifth straight month. Based on a survey of supply managers in a nine-state region -- including Iowa, Missouri, and Nebraska -- the overall index remained above growth neutral at 50.8 but was down from 51.3 in May. However, despite a slight jump in April, the index has steadily declined since rebounding into positive territory in February. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Creighton University Economics Professor Dr. Ernie Goss says there are several reasons for the slightly guarded optimism in the June report.
"Growth is slowing, but still positive, and secondly the inflation numbers are coming down so that's the good news, and at least the slowing growth is still positive right now," said Goss. "But, most indicators right now are pointing to much slower growth and even potentially negative growth as early as the last part of the second quarter."
Another indicator within the survey that indicates slowing growth is the regional hiring gauge, which slipped to a reading of 50 from May's 52.3. Saying it could be worse, Goss attributes the neutral growth for employment in the region to the interest rate hikes that have occurred for over a year.
"As a result of bringing down inflation, they've also brought down employment growth and companies out there are still hoarding workers," he said. "By that I mean, even though the numbers are right in the middle it could have been worse and that would have been if they laid them off -- we were likely to see that. But, labor hoarding is going on right now where employers are afraid to let go of a worker understanding that it'll be very difficult to hire them back."
According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data, employment in the region expanded by 2.1% over the past 12 months, while U.S. employment advanced by 2.7% over the same time. However, the monthly wholesale inflation gauge declined to 67.4 from May's 74, with supply managers expecting wholesale prices for their products and services for their firm purchases to climb by 0.7% over the next six months.
"Their costs of their aluminum, copper, and most everything out there is coming down in price and fuel as well -- the energy prices are coming down and that's a good thing," Goss explained. "Food not so much as I know when individuals and families go out there to buy food in their local grocery stores there's not much comfort there."
Meanwhile, on an individual state level, Iowa came in with the highest overall index of 55.4 from May's 51.9. Goss attributed much of the growth to the farm machinery sales and still a steady hold on the food production industry.
"Farmers have had a couple of very good years in terms of cash balances and doing pretty well there but they've gotten a little more lean lately, but livestock producers are still strong there," said Goss.
However, he adds they will still have to wait and see California's Proposition 12's impacts on Iowa's pork industry. Goss expects the federal reserve to raise interest rates by a quarter percent later this month. All in all, supply managers in the region are still somewhat skeptical over the economy's direction as economic optimism still sits at a weak 32.6 but is up slightly from May's 29.6. You can hear the full interview with Goss below: