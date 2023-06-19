(Omaha) -- One of KMAland's leading indicators shows signs the rural economy is perking up a bit.
June's Rural Mainstreet Index report rose above growth neutral for the third straight month. Based on a survey of bankers in 10 Midwestern states, the overall index rose to 56.9--the highest rating since May, 2022, and up from last month's 55.8. Despite June's hike, Creighton University Economics Professor Dr. Ernie Goss says some agricultural-related factors are still bogging down the region's overall economy. Goss analyzed the latest numbers on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning.
"Farm income is showing some weakening signs--that's weakening signs, not weak signs," said Goss. "For example, farmland equipment sales--I should say agricultural sales--moved lower for the month, below growth neutral. So, there are some signs warning signs within the overall index."
June's farm equipment sales index was 48.3--down from May's total of 50.2. Goss attributes interest rate hikes over the past several months as the main reason for lagging ag equipment sales.
"The Federal Reserve is meeting again on July 25th and 26th," said Goss. "It looks like it may raise rates at that time. They did not raise rates last week when the Federal Reserve met, but it looks like it may do it next time. Of course, that would mean even more of a slowdown in overall equipment sales. On the other side, farmland prices continue to move higher, even with the higher rates."
Goss says bankers surveyed see higher interest rates as the rural economy's number-one challenge.
"They're paying more and more for deposits," he said. "In other words, the banks would pay higher and higher rates to get to keep depositors with them, because depositors are looking around and seeing the environment, and moving their deposits around, achieving higher interest rates. Of course, at the same time, they're paying higher rates for deposits, they're getting lower rates for longterm lending. In other words, the cap between those two is really causing some equity issues for community banks."
On the positive side, this month's survey indicates the region exported $13.3 billion in agricultural products and livestock in 2022--a growth of 26.5% from the previous year. However, Goss says developments in China and California may throw those numbers in question.
"Mexico's the number-one destination for agriculture exports in the region," he said, "but China is the real wildcard, I'll say. And also, we've got what's going on in California, with requirements to meet in terms of pork. Of course, they're requiring more and more space for the pork producer to provide for the pigs, and that's going to cause some issues for the pork producer."
Goss says bankers are concerned about the U.S. Supreme Court's recent ruling upholding California's Proposition 12, which sets standards for the care of animals raised in other states. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Ernie Goss here: