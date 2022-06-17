(Omaha) -- As June temperatures warm up, a survey of bankers in 10 Midwestern states shows the rural economy is cooling.
For the first time in almost two years, the Rural Mainstreet Economic Index fell below growth neutral. The region's overall reading for June slumped to 49.8%, its lowest level since September of 2020, and down from May's 57.7. Creighton University Economics Professor Dr. Ernie Goss tells KMA News the downturn is related to issues with the national economy.
"What we're seeing, of course, is the national economy coming into focus with higher interest rates, higher inflation," said Goss. "It's particularly, of course, on the inflation front, where it's really cutting in, for example, in terms of what farmers are paying for fertilizer and other inputs. They're paying increased costs there. It's spilling over and reducing confidence among those banks CEOs--and among farmers, as well, though we don't survey the farmer."
As with the May report, Goss says higher fuel prices are causing tensions in the rural economic picture.
"We were talking, for example, on the diesel side, record diesel prices," he said. "Of course, the agricultural sector's a big user of diesel. We're talking about getting inputs in and outputs out. It was more difficult before, simply because of the supply bottlenecks."
This month's report indicates almost 93% of the bankers surveyed rate the likelihood of a U.S. session above 50%. Only 7.1.% rated a recession probability below 50%. Still, Goss says it's difficult to predict the severity of the expected recession. He notes the last recession in 2008 lasted only two months.
"Of course, the problem we have entering the recession now," Goss said, "is the Federal Reserve is out of bullets, and the federal government is out of bullets. So, the chances of any reaction from the government from the federal government, and any support from the Federal Reserve is not that great. In fact, the Federal Reserve is actually raising rates. So, the slowdown we're staring down is caused by the Federal Reserve raising rates."
However, the June report indicates bank CEOS expect net farm income for grain farmers to be 12.8% above 2021 levels. Other survey notes: the region's farmland price index moved higher, marking the 21st straight month that the index has moved above growth neutral. Additionally, escalating costs of farm inputs pushed borrowing up to its highest reading since May, 2019. And, the home-sales index dropped to a solid 55.4 from May's 61.5.