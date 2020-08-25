(Clarinda) -- The Junior Cardinal Backpack Program will enter its second year for this upcoming school year.
Today 39% of the children in Page County qualify for free and reduced lunches. The Junior Cardinal Backpack Program is a way to provide food for children over the weekend where meals are not provided to them.
“A lot of these children count on the breakfast and lunch programs to provide 2/3rds of their nutrition. When it comes to the weekend they don’t have that opportunity so they are missing out on that nutritious food so this program helps to kind of fill in those gaps,” Clinical Dietician for the Clarinda Regional Health Center Kelli Wilmes said.
Last year the program averaged 140 meals each week to children in the Clarinda Public School District and the goal for this year is to continue to provide food for 150 children each weekend.
“We’re anticipating more children to take part in the program given all that has happened in the last few months,” Wilmes said.
CRHC employees and volunteers will help to pack the bags each week and then deliver them to the Clarinda elementary and middle schools for distribution at the end of the week. Items include two breakfast and entree items as well as fruit, milk and juice.
“We have research to show that if children are well fed that they do better in school and their behavior is better and they are overall more successful. This helps to bridge the gap especially over the weekend when we don’t have that food available and to help them receive nutritious food,” Wilmes said.
In order to achieve the goal of 150 bags the staff is reaching out to the community for donations and you can contact Kelli Wilmes at the email address provided: kwilmes@clarindahealth.com
