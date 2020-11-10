(Des Moines) -- The Iowa Supreme Court has postponed all jury trials in the state until February 2021 due to rising numbers of COVID-19 infections.
Chief Justice Susan Christensen issued the order Tuesday, which stops all jury trials unless the jury is sworn in before November 16th. All clerk of court offices will remain open and non-jury trials and face-to-face court proceedings and services will continue.
Christensen says the number of people required for a jury trial creates too high of risk for someone to be exposed to COVID-19, even with safeguards in place.