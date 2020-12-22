(Washington) – Federal investigators say Glenwood Resource Center occupants were treated inhumanely.
The Justice Department Tuesday concluded an investigation into conditions at the Glenwood Resource Center, an institution for individuals with intellectual disabilities operated by the state of Iowa. The investigation determined that there is reasonable cause to believe that the state subjects Glenwood residents to unreasonable harm and risk of harm by “subjecting residents to uncontrolled and unsupervised experimentation, inadequate physical and behavioral health care, and inadequate protection from harm, including deficient safety and oversight mechanisms.”
Federal officials opened the investigation in 2019 following allegations of human experiments being conducted on some of the facility’s residents. The department’s investigation concluded the state violated Glenwood residents’ constitutional rights by conducting experiments on them without their consent.
Other findings concluded the GRC’s use of restraints increased by more than 300% from 2017 to 2019. Finally, the department found severe deficiencies in the oversight and quality management at both Glenwood and the Iowa Department of Human Services and that these deficiencies fostered an environment in which the constitutional violations could and did routinely occur.
In a press release, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds stated what happened at the Glenwood Resource Center was “unconscionable and unacceptable.” Under Iowa Department of Human Services Director Kelly Garcia, the governor says the state has full cooperated with the investigation. Reynolds adds she’s full committed “to bringing all the tools and state resources needed to address the challenges at the facility.
A copy of the report, and the Justice Department’s letter to Governor Reynolds are published here: