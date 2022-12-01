(Glenwood) -- Action regarding violations at the Glenwood Resource Center is moving to the federal level.
U.S Justice Department officials Thursday announced the filing of a complaint and a proposed consent decree with the state of Iowa to resolve allegations that conditions at the GRC violated the U.S. Constitution. Pending court approval, the consent decree would resolve the department's claims that the state exposed the facility's residents to unreasonable harm and serious risk of harm by--quote--"subjecting them to uncontrolled and unsupervised experimentation, inadequate physical and behavioral health care, and inadequate protection from harm, including deficient safety and oversight mechanisms."
Officials say the proposed consent decree prohibits uncontrolled and unsupervised experiments, requires better staffing, training and oversight for clinical care, dramatically limits the use of restraints and seclusion, and requires state oversight over all aspects of the center's operation. The state must also implement policies and procedures to address the underlying deficiencies that led to the alleged constitutional violations. Additionally, the decree requires greater transparency through public reporting and engagement with stakeholders.
Governor Kim Reynolds announced in April that the state plans to close the GRC in approximately two years. Glenwood’s closure follows a federal investigation of allegations that residents were being mistreated and were not getting adequate medical care.