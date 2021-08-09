(Red Oak) – A 14-year male juvenile faces arson charges in connection with a house fire in Red Oak late last week.
Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce says the juvenile was charged with 1st degree arson – a class B felony – following a joint investigation by Red Oak’s fire and police departments and the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office into the fire at 604 Miller Avenue in Red Oak late Friday afternoon. Firefighters dispatched to the scene shortly after 3 p.m. discovered fire in an upstairs bedroom. Though firefighters were able to contain the fire in the bedroom, the house suffered significant smoke and water damage. Occupants evacuated the house prior to firefighters’ arrival. One firefighter was transported and treated for heat exhaustion.
Firefighters from Villisca, Stanton, Essex and Elliott provided mutual aid. MidAmerican Energy, Montgomery County Emergency Management, Red Oak Police, the American Red Cross and Montgomery County Memorial Hospital also assisted Red Oak’s Fire Department.
The incident has been sent to the Juvenile Court System for further processing.