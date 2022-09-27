(Sidney) – A juvenile faces a felony charge following an investigation into a fire at the Sidney Junior/Senior High School.
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and fire officials were called to the school last Wednesday for a fire in a restroom. The building was evacuated, and the fire was quickly extinguished.
Following an investigation, authorities arrested an unnamed juvenile Sunday. The juvenile has been charged with 1st degree arson – a Class B felony. Damage to the school is estimated at $8,500.