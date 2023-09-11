(Council Bluffs) – A Council Bluffs boy has died following a drowning incident at a closed city pool.
The Council Bluffs Police Department says officers and the fire department were called to Pirate Cove Water Park at 915 North 21st Street around 7 a.m. Monday. Responding personnel located a deceased 12-year-old male juvenile in the pool.
Authorities say an employee reported for work on Monday and discovered the victim in the deep end of the pool. The pool had been closed for the season and was not open to the public during the prior weekend. Investigators say they believe the victim jumped the fence, entered the deep end of the pool and accidentally drowned.
The victim, whose name was withheld by authorities, was a student at Wilson Junior High in Council Bluffs. No further information has been released.