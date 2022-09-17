(Council Bluffs) -- A 9-year-old boy was injured following an accident in Council Bluffs Saturday evening.
According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, officers were dispatched to Harrison Street and East Kanesville Boulevard for a personal injury accident involving a bicycle and a vehicle.
According to the report, the 9-year-old was travelling northbound on Harrison Street when he was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Kanesville.
The boy was transported to Nebraska Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. The accident is currently under investigation.