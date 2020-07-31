(Glenwood) -- Glenwood authorities are investigating a shooting involving juveniles Thursday.
According to the Glenwood Police Department, officers were called to the 500 block of Locust Street for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found one juvenile victim with a gunshot wound. The minor was sent to a hospital via medical helicopter with undisclosed injuries.
Authorities say they apprehended two juvenile suspects on unrelated charges and one juvenile remains at-large. The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Mills County Sheriff's Office are assisting with the investigation. Anyone with information on the incident should call the Glenwood Police Department at (712) 527-4844.