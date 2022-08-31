(Clarinda) -- It's the end of an era for the Clarinda Police Department as their lone four-legged officer has officially retired.
K-9 Officer Raiko retired today and was given to Officer Robert Reed, who has served as his handler since the male Dutch Shepherd joined the department in 2017. Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers tells KMA News the department obtained Raiko through I-80 K-9, LLC out of Lewis, Iowa. While he had been a fantastic asset to the department over the past six years, Brothers said the time had come for Raiko to move on from the police force.
"In the animal world he's getting to be an older dog -- he's about seven-and-a-half years old and almost eight here sometime in 2023," said Brothers. "We got Raiko when he was about one-and-a-half to two-years-old."
Brothers also was extremely excited to acquire Raiko as the police department had never had a K-9 Unit before 2017. He adds the K-9 had served well in multiple roles.
"More importantly having Raiko as a member of the team and as a narcotics detection animal and a tracking dog was a definite plus for our agency," he said, "another tool in our toolbox -- if you will -- to help us perform our duties."
However, Brothers says the K-9 department would not have been possible without a generous $10,000 grant from the Clarinda Foundation and other community donations and support. The Police Chief says start-up costs for a K-9 unit can become lengthy.
"The purchase of the animal, the training of the animal, the purchase of all the ancillary equipment that goes on to help support the animal," Brothers explained. "Vehicles, kennels, collars, muzzles, and training devices."
Additionally, Brothers thanked the Twin Oaks Veterinary Clinic, which provided its services during Raiko's tenure with the police department. But, at least for now, this means the end of the K-9 unit in Clarinda. Like many law enforcement agencies, Brothers says recruitment and retention of human officers have become a priority.
"I have one vacancy right now and I may possibly have another vacancy before the end of the year, but that's to be determined yet," said Brothers. "So, my focus right now, has to be on trying to get some vacant officer positions filled and established. Until we can get that established, it's just not something I'm really thinking of right now."
Brothers also applauded Reed for going above and beyond in all facets of caring for Raiko outside the office.