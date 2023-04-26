(Clarinda) – Two new police officers have officially joined the force in Clarinda.
During the Clarinda City Council’s regular meeting Wednesday evening, Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers officially swore in Officers Jeffrey Kane and Briar Hoyt. Brothers commended Kane and Hoyt for their commitment to the process of becoming an officer.
"These officers have to take written tests, psychological tests, physical fitness assessments and go through oral interviews, a thorough background investigation before they can even be made a conditional offer of employment," said Brothers. "So, for them to get to this point is hard work."
Kane is a U.S. Army veteran and member of Clarinda’s Volunteer Fire Department, while Hoyt is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. Following the swearing-in ceremony, Kane and Hoyt will prepare to attend the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy in Johnston.
"After tonight, Officers Kane and Hoyt will attend the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy," said Brothers. "They leave on the night of April 30th. They will begin 16 weeks of intensive training at the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy on the morning of May 1st. They will graduate on Friday, August 18th."
Brothers says the training doesn’t stop once the officers are certified, as they will undergo field training once they return.
"Officers Kane and Hoyt will then become involved in 14 weeks of field training with veteran officers of the Clarinda Police Department," said Brothers. "Some field training is already taking place, and they've both already been exposed to a lot of different situations. My staff is doing an excellent job of training these two gentlemen to be police officers."
In addition to the new police officers, Clarinda’s Volunteer Fire Department also has a new member following the council’s meeting. The council unanimously approved the appointment of Andrea Mueller to the city’s firefighting force. Fire Chief Roger Williams says Mueller’s addition brings his department up to 25 total volunteers.
"She's went through the required interviews and passed a majority vote," said Williams. "She works at EZ Way and lives here in town. She's able to make calls, which is a great thing for us during the day. She always volunteers in different organizations and does some volleyball and softball coaching, so I think she'll be a great fit for us."
In other business, the council held a public hearing and approved plans and specifications for a alley improvement project and set a public hearing for May 24th for a Fiscal Year 2023 budget amendment.