Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Scattered strong thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High 87F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.