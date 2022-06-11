(KMAland) -- This Saturday, the Kansas City Local Investment Commission (LINC) holds its first "Caring Communities Day."
The goal is to provide resources to families, from sign-ups for weatherization programs to free smoke detectors. It will be held at the Morning Star Youth and Family Life Center, and local partner agencies and organizations include the fire and police departments, Evergy, Spire and Kansas City Water Services.
Janet Miles Bartee, executive vice president of LINC, hopes the event will bring awareness pandemic resources are still available, and it will be a time to come together and celebrate the community.
"We will have Evergy there, we will be talking to people about rental assistance, just really all kinds of resources," Bartee explained. "One of the things that has come up, that there's a shortage of baby formula, and we're going to try to have some baby formula and some other baby needs there for families."
According to the Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey, more than 35% of Missouri residents still struggle to pay for usual household expenses. Bartee said Caring Communities Day will feature food, games and other activities, as well as information about rental and utility assistance programs and how to save on internet costs.
Bartee thinks one reason this resource fair is especially important in 2022 is how much families have gone through during the pandemic. She said Missourians should know community partnerships like LINC are here to help.
"We worked with our families a lot during the pandemic, and we were able to support them by just letting them know that we're here," Bartee noted. "We're going to continue to support you all, and just whatever the need is, we're going to try to facilitate and be there for you during that time."
Since 2020, the LINC and Morning Star Church team has distributed more than 25,000 COVID vaccines and more than 2.5 million pounds of food from the Youth and Family Life Center. They have also helped families access $1.7 million in utility and rental assistance. LINC is one of 20 community partnerships affiliated with the Missouri Family and Community Trust.