Accident

(Conception Junction) -- One person was hospitalized following a one-vehicle accident in Nodaway County early Tuesday evening.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred approximately one-and-a-half miles northwest of Conception Junction shortly after 6:40 p.m. Authorities say a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer driven by 43-year-old Robert McNutt of Kansas City, Missouri was southbound on Mint Road when it failed to negotiate a turn at the intersection with 300th Street. The vehicle exited the east side of the road, then traveled across 300th Street. The SUV then struck a ditch on the south side of the street before coming to rest in a corn field on its wheels facing southeast.

McNutt refused EMS transport, and was taken by a state trooper to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville for treatment of moderate injuries. The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.

