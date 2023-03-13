(Creston) -- A Kansas man was arrested on multiple Union County warrants early Saturday evening.
The Union County Sheriff's Office says 38-year-old Eddie Wayne McHardie was arrested shortly before 4:45 p.m. on two county warrants including one for failure to serve jail time ordered on the original charge of OWI 2nd offense, an aggravated misdemeanor, and a second for failure to appear for a hearing in a juvenile matter. Authorities say the arrest occurred in the 800 block of West Taylor Street.
McHardie was taken to the Union County Jail and held on $5,000 cash only bond and will serve his remaining jail time.