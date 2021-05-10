(Rock Port) -- One person suffered minor injuries in an Atchison County accident over the weekend.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on northbound Interstate 29 a mile south of Rock Port shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday. The patrol says a 2018 Chevy Malibu driven by 37-year-old Francis Byington of Lawrence, Kansas was northbound on I-29 when the vehicle slid out of control and exited the east side of the roadway. After rotating counter clockwise, the vehicle struck the ground and a fence before coming to rest on its wheels off the east side of the interstate.
Byington refused treatment at the scene. Rock Port Police, the Atchison County Sheriff's Office and Rock Port Fire and Rescue assisted the patrol at the scene.